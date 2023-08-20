Advertise With Us
Manatee Schools will host a job fair Thursday

They are looking to hire bus drivers, bus aides, food service workers, custodians, cafeteria...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools will be hosting a job fair for multiple positions in the school district.

They are looking to hire bus drivers, bus aides, food service workers, custodians, cafeteria managers, Mechanics, Plumbers, HVAC Technicians, Electricians, Equipment Operators, IT Field Technicians and more.

A job fair is being held Thursday, August 24th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th St. E in Bradenton.

Learn more about the positions and requirements here.

