Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Last Call for thunderstorms Sunday

Models
Models(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re about to go back into a drier weather pattern starting Monday. That means dry at the surface, with dew points in the low 70s, making humidity levels fantastic for August. And the entire atmosphere over Florida will be drier, which means no thunderstorms for much of the state for the week ahead. On Sunday, we still have moisture and a cloudy day. The question is: Will thunderstorms be able to develop this afternoon? They are possible, but any storms could be minimal and very isolated.

Our tropics are still very active will four disturbances and one tropical depression. Most of these storms show little potential for strengthening over the next several days. There is a chance of a tropical storm developing briefly in the Atlantic. Winds in the upper atmosphere are too strong which is not favorable for development. This is ty[pical of El Nino years, and we are in a strong El Nino now. September is the peak of Hurricane Season and we still have potential for more storms.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
This is an active investigation.
Fire in Sarasota County
Corey James Baker
Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances
Linda Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high...
10-year-old aspiring astrophysicist taking college course in Mandarin Chinese
Former Sarasota Kennel Club property
New proposal for former Sarasota Kennel Club property will add more parking to SRQ airport

Latest News

“Even when you can smell it, it is not a harmful compound. It’s the same compound that makes...
Lake Manatee receives rainfall as the county hoped for
With the kickoff classic in the books, every high school football team on the Suncoast was able...
Suncoast youth become some of the best high school football players in the state
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Gone Fishin' - August 17, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
The Smithers coaching tree