Last Call for thunderstorms Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re about to go back into a drier weather pattern starting Monday. That means dry at the surface, with dew points in the low 70s, making humidity levels fantastic for August. And the entire atmosphere over Florida will be drier, which means no thunderstorms for much of the state for the week ahead. On Sunday, we still have moisture and a cloudy day. The question is: Will thunderstorms be able to develop this afternoon? They are possible, but any storms could be minimal and very isolated.

Our tropics are still very active will four disturbances and one tropical depression. Most of these storms show little potential for strengthening over the next several days. There is a chance of a tropical storm developing briefly in the Atlantic. Winds in the upper atmosphere are too strong which is not favorable for development. This is ty[pical of El Nino years, and we are in a strong El Nino now. September is the peak of Hurricane Season and we still have potential for more storms.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

