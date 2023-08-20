Lake Manatee receives rainfall as the county hoped for

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 First Alert Weather team reported that Lake Manatee received rainfall this past Thursday and potentially Friday; Something Manatee County Officials was hoping for to help reduce or even eliminate the rest of the algae bloom in in the lake.

Deputy Director of Manatee County Utilities Katie Gilmore said these algae blooms are common.

“Since the lake’s been around since the 1960′s we’ve been dealing with these. Typically, it’s when we are hot and we are dry and so we get bad blooms normally in May right before our rainy season starts,” said Gilmore.

Residents in Palmetto, like Valerie Gill who lives just off US-41, explained they have been dealing with a weird taste and odor coming from their drinking water for the past two to three months because of the bloom.

“None of us drink water out of the tap. None of us. My husband says even with the filter on the refrigerated water, which is coming from the tap, he still has an ugly taste to it. He doesn’t like it,” said Gill.

Gilmore said the bloom has lasted this long because of the weather with the lack of rain and heat.

“When it’s not raining, we don’t open the damn gates because we want to keep that water that we are using for our drinking water source. So, it’s basically more of a still lake and the algae can bloom,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore also said the reason the water has an odor and taste is because of the chemical compound that they are using to treat the water. It is called Geosmin, and Gilmore said the water is safe to drink.

“Even when you can smell it, it is not a harmful compound. It’s the same compound that makes beets smell like beets. It’s the exact same thing. It’s not going to harm you and we understand that it does not smell pleasant, and it can be concerning,” said Gilmore.

The county is hopeful that with the bloom already reduced, the rain will help it get smaller or even be totally eliminated.

