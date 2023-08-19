Advertise With Us
Wind shift this weekend brings P.M. storms

Tropics heating up
This shot of a roll cloud from a morning storm on Friday. This low level barrel cloud is...
This shot of a roll cloud from a morning storm on Friday. This low level barrel cloud is caused by a gust front out ahead of an advancing storm.(Marty Franssen | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the front fades to our north high pressure builds in behind it and keeps a tropical disturbance moving west away from Florida. We will see winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph to start the day off. This will bring a good chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening as they move from inland areas toward the Gulf of Mexico. The rain chance is at 50% during the afternoon. The high on Saturday will warm into the low to mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.

Sunday expect mainly afternoon and evening storms developing inland and moving west, northwest toward the Gulf later in the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times as the atmosphere will be juiced up with plenty of moisture. The rain chance on Sunday is at 60%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Monday some drier air slips in and we see mostly sunny skies with only a 30% chance for a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index frome 103-117 degrees.

Hot dry weather for the most part can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

In the tropics things got busy quickly. We are watching 4 areas in the Atlantic right now that have potential to develop into a tropical cyclone. There are two in the central and east central Atlantic which are forecast to move to the WNW which usually means they will be fish storms. There is another area near the Lesser Antilles which is going to move to the WNW over the next several days. It is this one that we will be watching closely next week as it makes it way through the Caribbean and then possibly the SW Atlantic. The other now near S. Florida is expected to move to the western Gulf of Mexico and eventually become a tropical depression or storm and then move into Texas or Mexico next week.

