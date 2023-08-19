Venice Beach advisory lifted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County lifted the “no swim” advisory at Venice Beach today. The DOH originally found higher bacteria levels in the water from natural sources in their weekly water quality testing this past Thursday, August 17th.

The DOH has recently tested another sample of the beach water, finding that the water is now safe.

“The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor,” according to the City of Venice.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.