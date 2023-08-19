Two more days of Rainy Season, then dry air returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It seems as if all of Rainy Season developed this week. Just over 3.5″ of rain fell at SRQ. We still have elevated rain chances this weekend, especially Sunday. Saturday storms will be isolated, hit-and-miss storms in the later afternoon. After the weekend, MUCH drier air moves over Florida and our rain chances plummet for the week ahead. Rain chances return for the last week of August. Now is the time to check your property for standing water because the mosquitoes are going to party after the recent rains.

Last 6 days (Station)

Tropics are getting more active with four disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean. Two of these have potential to develop into a tropical storm, but conditions in the atmosphere are not very good for development into a hurricane. None of these storms are a threat to the Suncoast at this time.

Tropics (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.