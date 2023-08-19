A Suncoast family’s coaching legacy continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Joshua Smithers, the head football coach at Riverview High School in Sarasota, says at an early age he knew he wanted to pursue a coaching career.

“I obviously look up to my father, he’s a longtime coach as long as my Mother. But when I was a kid I was able to see the kind of effect that my father was able to have on young men and I always thought that was something special and I knew at an early age that is something I wanted to do,” says Smithers.

Smithers is entering his ninth season at Riverview High School, and his twenty-fourth season overall.

For Coach Smithers coaching up student-athletes is a dream come true.

“I was also very fortunate growing up, I’ve had a lot of great football coaches when I started at nine years old all the way through high school with Mike Dowling and so for me the experience was a very positive experience,” says Smithers.

The 2023 Riverview Rams kick off their 2023 FHSAA football season hosting Hillsborough High School in the kick off classic.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.