Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue

This is an active investigation.
This is an active investigation.(Northern News Now)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A shooting took place last night just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 31st St. and North Osprey Ave. in Sarasota County.

If you have any information regarding the case, call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at Sarasota Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey James Baker
Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances
New College closes dorms, relocates students to local hotels
Abby Savage
Family of missing person pleading for help
Periods of heavy rain possible
First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely into the weekend
In loving memory of Lou
Elephant passes away at Myakka Elephant Ranch

Latest News

The advisory has been lifted.
Venice Beach advisory lifted
This is an active investigation.
Fire in Sarasota County
Beach Update
Two more days of Rainy Season, then dry air returns
This shot of a roll cloud from a morning storm on Friday. This low level barrel cloud is...
Wind shift this weekend brings P.M. storms