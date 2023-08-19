Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office unveils new online crime reporting system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lori Muoio spent Wednesday at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office filing a report she later discovered she can now process on-line.

“Some people called me, and said they were officers from Washington, DC and that I had to send them money right away,” said Muoio.

She said she ended up sending $9,000 from her bank account only to later learn she was the victim of a phone scam. It’s those types of reports that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office can now file on-line through a program unveiled Wednesday.

The link on the sheriff’s website allows people who feel they’ve been victims of non-violent crimes like burglary, identify theft or phone scams the chance to get their information to the sheriff’s office quickly and efficiently.

“Technology that can help us serve more effectively and use our resources more efficiently will benefit everyone,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.

Hoffman added that the program will provide a higher level of service while conserving law enforcement time and resources. Officials said residents of Sarasota County can launch a report by visiting the Sarasota Sheriff Office website.

From there, people can click on the “File A Report” link which will allow victims of crimes to provide the basic facts of what happened, plus also adding their contact information.

The sheriff’s office said an email of confirmation will be sent out and staff will evaluate each case, and possibly reach out to those who filed the report. While the system is designed to handle various sceneries, all victims of violent crimes and offenses still always call 911.

Muoio said while she hopes not to have to file any future incident reports, she likes the on-line system so she can avoid having to call or driving to the sheriff’s office.

“I would ask why would you do this, and why to elderly people?” said Muoio.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.