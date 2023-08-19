Manatee County Town Hall meeting eases worries of homeless vet housing proposal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners hosted a town hall meeting, following a project to house homeless vets was put on hold.

The project is funded by Tunnel to Towers, a non-profit based in New York, that would bring over 100 housing units to Manatee County. The housing would go directly to homeless veterans, or veterans in the county threatened by homelessness.

The idea has received pushback from some residents, with worry that the housing would promote crime. Manatee County government affronted these worries by hosting a meeting for public comment.

“In the end, the room was pretty overwhelmingly supportive of the project,” said Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

Bradley Blakeman, a spokesperson for Tunnel to Towers, said Manatee County “will become a model for the nation on how to treat veterans in need.”

The property is currently owned by Manatee County. It holds several acres off 66th avenue East in Bradenton.

