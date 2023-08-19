Advertise With Us
Manatee County Commission meeting on wetlands changes sparks debate

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners voted in favor of changes to the county’s plan to remove protections for wetlands on behalf of developers at a meeting on Thursday.

County commissioners voted 6-1 to approve text amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Codes that will reduce wetland buffer zones by five feet or more.

The state will review the new plan and then it will need to go to a second public meeting for approval.

