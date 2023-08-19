Manatee County Commission meeting on wetlands changes sparks debate

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners voted in favor of changes to the county’s plan to remove protections for wetlands on behalf of developers at a meeting on Thursday.

County commissioners voted 6-1 to approve text amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Codes that will reduce wetland buffer zones by five feet or more.

The state will review the new plan and then it will need to go to a second public meeting for approval.

