Holmes Beach parking garage debate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The question of whether or not to build vertical has become quite a common discussion along the Suncoast.

“We don’t need a parking garage. What we need is a little bit of common sense,” said Holmes Beach Chief of Police William Tokajer.

Tokajer strongly opposes a proposed parking garage for the Manatee Public Beach lot. He took ABC7′s Jordan Litwiller on a ride along to see how many open spots were available on Saturday, August 19th, and Jordan counted over 100 available spots.

“We have signage all throughout the city that tells you, ‘Parallel park with all four tires off the road.’ We are trying to do the best we can to let people know that at every beach access we have, there’s open parking,” said Tokajer.

A local business owner said the count doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the issue.

When asked if he would see this many open spots in peak season, his response is- “Absolutely not!”

This is an opinion shared by Mantee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

“We’re talking well over 100 days a year when there is nowhere to park on that island whatsoever and people are driving around circling the runway,” said Van Ostenbridge.

But not all beachgoers say this has been their experience.

“I usually find something on one of these side streets,” said Mark, who has been coming to Holmes Beach his whole life.

He worries about the congestion a parking garage could cause and described some of his experiences driving on the island.

“An hour to go the last few miles. So if you put a parking garage in, what is going to fix that? How much worse is that going to make the traffic problem?” said Mark.

This is a question that is going to be hotly debated for the foreseeable future.

The county still has to approve a final plan for the parking garage, so this issue is far from being settled.

