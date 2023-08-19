Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

The growth of Smithers family coaching tree on the Suncoast

Longtime Suncoast area high school coach, Bob Smithers
Longtime Suncoast area high school coach, Bob Smithers(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Smithers coaching legacy on the Suncoast starts with Bob Smithers 40 years ago.

Smithers has coached high school football, girls basketball and weightlifting at Cardinal Mooney, Riverview, Sarasota and Booker High Schools. He says his four-decade journey and experience in coaching has been a great opportunity for his family and several generations of Suncoast based student-athletes.

Coach Smithers is also handing down his legacy to the next generation of coaches like his son Joshua Smithers, the current Riverview High School varsity Rams football coach.

“You really don’t know how you impact a kid’s life until later and they come to you and they tell you Coach this is what you did for me any sometimes it’s hard to believe,” says Smithers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey James Baker
Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances
New College closes dorms, relocates students to local hotels
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Operation Heat Stroke
‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests

Latest News

Coach Joshua Smithers
A Suncoast family’s coaching legacy continues
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Liam Kelly
ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Liam Kelly balances homeschooling & football
ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Liam Kelly balances homeschooling & football
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
"7th Man" fan base provides spark