The growth of Smithers family coaching tree on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Smithers coaching legacy on the Suncoast starts with Bob Smithers 40 years ago.

Smithers has coached high school football, girls basketball and weightlifting at Cardinal Mooney, Riverview, Sarasota and Booker High Schools. He says his four-decade journey and experience in coaching has been a great opportunity for his family and several generations of Suncoast based student-athletes.

Coach Smithers is also handing down his legacy to the next generation of coaches like his son Joshua Smithers, the current Riverview High School varsity Rams football coach.

“You really don’t know how you impact a kid’s life until later and they come to you and they tell you Coach this is what you did for me any sometimes it’s hard to believe,” says Smithers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.