SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around 10 a.m. today at 2020 Huntington Ave. According to Sarasota County, crews kept the fire contained.

There were no injuries reported, and the State Fire Marshals Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

This is an active investigation.

