Tropics getting active and rain chances stay high

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been 3 days since our last heat advisory and it looks like it will be 4 in a row on Friday. With a front located to our north and with some weak disturbances moving in from the Gulf we can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms at anytime during the day on Friday. We will see showers and thunderstorms along the coast around sunrise which will be moving onshore toward the east at 10 mph. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. The rain chance is at 60%.

Saturday the front fades and high pressure builds in over the SE U.S. which will swing our winds around to the SE during the morning. This kind of set up allows the west coast sea breeze to move inland and converge with the southeast winds. So storms will develop inland and then push toward the west coast later in the day. There is a chance to coverage may not be that widespread due to some drier air moving in as well as some Saharan dust filters in. The rain chance is at 50% for Saturday.

Sunday we will see a good chance for late day storms but most of the day should be ok with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. The rain chance for late afternoon and early evening storms is at 60%.

By Monday all the tropical moisture will move west away from Florida and dry air will slip into our area. This will bring down the rain chances considerably across our area. This dry air will stay in place through Wednesday with only a very small chance for late day storms each day. Highs will be in the mid 90s once again with more heat advisories anticipated next week.

The tropics are heating up as we are watching 4 areas for possible development. None of them pose any threat to our area at this time. The next named storm is Emily and it looks like it will form in the next few days in the far eastern Atlantic. This area of concern has a 70% chance of developing into the next tropical cyclone over the next 7 days. Another system out ahead of it has a 50% chance for development as it moves toward the NW. This one as well looks to be a fish storm. A new disturbance out ahead of the latter now has a 20% chance of developing as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles over the next several days. That one will be the one to watch next week for possible impacts to the US coast.

The one which is now over the Dominican Republic is forecast to move to the western Gulf of Mexico early next week where it has a small chance of developing into something before it moves into Texas or Mexico later next week.

