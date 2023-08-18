Sarasota Police reminding drivers to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from August 18 through September 4.

During the 2021 Labor Day holiday period, there were 531 crash fatalities nationwide. Of these 531 traffic crash fatalities, 41% involved a drunk driver, and 27% involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit.

Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2021, 48% of those drivers were drunk, with BACs of .08 or higher.

Nationally, driving with a BAC of .08 or higher is illegal, except in Utah, where the limit is .05.

If you’re caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates and lost wages.

This is why the Sarasota Police Department is working together with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.

“It’s our first priority to keep people safe,” said Sergeant Anthony Frangioni, of the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit. “The Drive Sober campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”

The Sarasota Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.

Take advantage of the City of Sarasota’s free Bay Runner trolley.

Contact law enforcement immediately if you see a drunk driver on the road. In the City of Sarasota, dial 911 or 941-316-1199.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

