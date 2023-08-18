Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Red Cross of Central Florida asking for help for Maui victims

(DLNR)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Maui is at least 111, but is expected to climb as more search and recovery teams work their way through fire-ravaged neighborhoods. Maui’s Mayor says search crews have only covered about 45% of the five-square-mile burn zone.

Seven volunteers from the American Red Cross in Florida are in Maui helping provide relief to those victims, including some from the Suncoast.

The Executive Director of the Red Cross of Central Florida told ABC7 these victims need love and support, but the best way to help is with monetary donations.

To donate click here, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text “Hawaii” to 90999.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey James Baker
Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances
New College closes dorms, relocates students to local hotels
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Operation Heat Stroke
‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests

Latest News

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security and economic ties at historic Camp David summit
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money