Red Cross of Central Florida asking for help for Maui victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Maui is at least 111, but is expected to climb as more search and recovery teams work their way through fire-ravaged neighborhoods. Maui’s Mayor says search crews have only covered about 45% of the five-square-mile burn zone.

Seven volunteers from the American Red Cross in Florida are in Maui helping provide relief to those victims, including some from the Suncoast.

The Executive Director of the Red Cross of Central Florida told ABC7 these victims need love and support, but the best way to help is with monetary donations.

To donate click here, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text “Hawaii” to 90999.

