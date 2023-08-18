New proposal for former Sarasota Kennel Club property will add more parking to SRQ airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota is looking at a plan that could add hundreds of parking spaces at the Sarasota Bradenton International airport.

New material was presented to the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee this week regarding the former Sarasota Kennel Club land’s redevelopment.

The first phase of redevelopment is to permit a commercial parking lot (remote parking facility for airport customers) consisting of approximately 671 vehicle spaces on 9.19 acres.

SRQ Airport president Rick Piccolo says their parking spaces will nearly double from 2,100 spots right now to over 4,000 by this year’s holiday rush, making Piccolo skeptical of this new proposal.

“I don’t know if it’s something that will be needed, but certainly they are welcome to set up a lot and see if they can serve some of the needs of the community as well,” says Piccolo.

But one way or another, travelers want more spots to park.

“I went up and down a few rows, so the parking is getting harder to find because it is getting to be a busier airport,” says frequent SRQ customer Tracy, adding “I’ve been flying out of this airport for a long time and it was always easy. I could come in and get a spot anywhere. And now you are in the back 40, so I definitely think they need more parking.”

The proposal is currently in the pre-application stage, and the next step is submitting a formal application.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.