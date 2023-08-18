Advertise With Us
Freedom Gathering Church persevering after equipment stolen

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A local non-profit church whose mission is to help the hungry needs help of its own.

Freedom Gathering, a local non-profit church, has helped feed hundreds across the Suncoast for years, but that job got a little tougher after someone stole the trailer used to store and transport food and supplies to various communities.

Officials estimate the 16-foot covered trailer was worth $21,000.  

While Palmetto police are utilizing surveillance images captured from the crime to gather evidence, Tonia Johnson worries most about those who wondered where she went.

“All of my families know how they can get in touch with me or reach out on Facebook to find out where we are going next,” says Johnson.

Since late June when the trailer was stolen, Johnson has been using her vehicle, and those of volunteers to transport the goods.

“It hasn’t really stopped the giving, it’s just changed how it’s done,” says volunteer Terry Stewart.  

Contact Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 with any information on the stolen trailer.

If you’d like to reach out to Freedom Gathering to assist, contact them at freedomgathering20@gmail.com or call 941-951-4040.

