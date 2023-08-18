First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be high into the start of next week.

Today we will have ample moisture in the atmosphere and winds off the Gulf will continue to bring a humid feel to the air. With the high remaining to our south and a front stalled to the north, our winds will stay out of the west and cause an early sea breeze to form.

All of these ingredients spell good chances for storms today, starting with a few storms in the morning. Best rain chances will be in the late afternoon. Later in the day the high will begin to lift north with its axis just to our west.

A tropical wave from the Atlantic will drift west over Florida. With an east wind and the tropical wave, our rain chances will stay high into the beginning of next week. The east wind should concentrate storm closer to the Suncoast and with less focus on the east coast of the state.

By midweek next week, some drier air will move in and drop our rain chances some. We will be watching the tropics as several areas are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

