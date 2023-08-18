Family of missing person pleading for help

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 31-year-old Tyler Shelledy, who goes by the name Abby Savage.

Shelledy has not been in contact with family members since April.

According to his sister, a private investigator was trying to find Shelledy to give him money from a hit-and-run settlement. The investigator wasn’t able to find him, and his family was then made aware of his disappearance.

Shelledy moved to Florida from Iowa and has been homeless during his time in Bradenton. MCSO is working with the family who lives in Iowa, however MCSO’s Randy Warren says the search has gone cold.

“Detectives are really at a loss. We’ve checked all the areas he is known to hang out at. No one has seen him,” said Warren.

Shelledy seemingly vanished completely, with no signs of him online or at the hospital, where he had been seen frequently as he struggled with drug overdoses, according to his family. Detectives say they do not believe he’s in danger.

His mom, with an emotional message for her child, saying, “I just want you to know that I am so sorry for your pain. If you are alive, get ahold of me. We are still there, we still love you, and we are never going to give up on you.”

Shelledy is 5-feet-8-inches and 175 pounds, and is known to hang around 14th Street West in Bradenton. If you have information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

