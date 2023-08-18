Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey James Baker
Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman
New College closes dorms, relocates students to local hotels
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Operation Heat Stroke
‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing