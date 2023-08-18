Elephant passes away at Myakka Elephant Ranch

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka Elephant Ranch announced the passing of matriarch Lou on Friday.

The post on Facebook read: “We are heartbroken to share that Lou our beloved matriarch has passed away. Her passing came without warning as she peacefully passed away in her sleep on August 15th.”

According to the responding team of veterinarians and specialists, on Tuesday she laid down, went to sleep and never awoke.

Lou had abdominal tumors, causing a bowel perforation, and ultimately leading to cardiac arrest. The final results of the necropsy are still pending, it is unclear whether the tumor was malignant.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.