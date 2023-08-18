Advertise With Us
DeSantis schedules sixth execution this year

Governor Ron DeSantis signed his sixth death warrant this year early Thursday evening, a move synchronous with the harder, more wide-reaching stance on the death penalty that DeSantis has been pushing for in his 2024 presidential campaign.(WRDW/WAGT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed his sixth death warrant this year early Thursday evening, a move synchronous with the harder, more wide-reaching stance on the death penalty that DeSantis has been pushing for in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Michael Duane Zach, the man whose execution has been set for Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., went on a crime spree in July 1996, beginning by borrowing a car that he never returned, then crashing at a friend’s house, where he stole two guns and some money before pawning the guns for even more cash. The murders began at Okaloosa Island, where he met and strangled Laurie Russillo on the beach before driving on to Pensacola Beach, where he met Ravonne Smith, who he assaulted and murdered in her own home before stealing electronics that he later tried to pawn.

Police arrested Zach two days later for attempting to break into a house. Afterwards, he was given a life sentence for Russillo’s death and given the death penalty for the slaying of Smith.

This execution marks the eighth for DeSantis, but the sixth this year, after a hiatus stretching back to his first term, where he only signed two death warrants, a low number compared to previous Republican governors.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

