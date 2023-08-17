Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: ‘Stories of Survival’: Hawaii News Now special showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui

Maui Wildfire Disaster
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss. To put the disaster into perspective, HNN has put together a new special that gathers the stories of survivors, relief workers and the community that’s struggling in the aftermath.

FULL DOCUMENTARY:

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.

“Maui Wildlife Disaster: Stories of Survival” showcases the perseverance of the residents of West Maui — and highlights what everyone can do to help them recover.

To help those impacted by the wildfire, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
A man and his cat survived a fiery crash that took the lives of three other people.
‘My seatbelt saved my life’: Man, his cat survive fiery crash that killed 3 others
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman