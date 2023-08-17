Advertise With Us
Sarasota Sheriff begins accepting online crime reports

Beginning Aug. 15, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a new...
Beginning Aug. 15, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a new online program for reporting crimes.(Richmond County Sheriff's Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Aug. 15, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a new online program for reporting crimes.

Filing a report online is easy. First, visit the sheriff’s office website at www.SarasotaSheriff.org. Click on either the “File A Report” link under the Programs and Services header at the top of the page or the “File A Report” icon under the photo slideshow, then click the appropriate tile from the classifications listed. From there, a fillable form will specify the necessary information to complete the report. While not every incident can be reported via the online form, the sheriff’s office has included several that are typically reported, including scams, property damage, and vandalism.

“Technology that can help us serve more effectively and use our resources more efficiently will benefit everyone,” said Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “We are continually seeking innovative ways to make our community safer.”

