Punta Gorda launches new homework help program

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library will begin a new Homework Helpers program beginning Monday, Aug. 21 for all those who need assistance. The program, located at 401 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda, will run 3-6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, with free tutors on site, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our hopes are that we can serve those families whose children need assistance with homework, and who can’t afford tutoring,” said Elizabeth Lee, the youth librarian at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library. “We are excited to start up this program and see where it takes us.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.