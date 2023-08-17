‘No swim’ advisory issued for Venice Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a precaution, Sarasota County health officials have issued a “No Swim” advisory for Venice Beach.

The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during routine weekly water quality testing on Wednesday were outside acceptable limits. The rapid response team from Sarasota County and the City of Venice has determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources.

The beach remains open; however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place. Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday after 2 p.m.

For more information:

Visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.

Call 941-BEACHES or visit www.visitbeaches.org . Click on the same link to the mobile-friendly version of the beach conditions report.

The local visitor and convention bureau known as Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about the Sarasota area, including its beaches. The website is www.visitsarasota.org

