New College closes dorms, relocates students to local hotels

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New and returning New College of Florida students that were originally assigned campus housing in the Pei dorms will now be housed in area hotels for the upcoming school year instead.

Interim President Corcoran made the decision to shutter all of the Pei dorms after the recent engineering report indicated air quality concerns.

NCF will occupy the entirety of the Home2Suites location just north of campus and a large block of rooms in the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn. Upperclassmen will be housed in the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sarasota.

Move-in begins Sunday, August 20th.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.