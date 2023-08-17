More storms again on Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally some much needed rain starting to fall over places that desperately need it. We can expect to see more of it on Thursday and may linger into the weekend before it shuts down again next week.

With a front to our north and plenty of tropical moisture in place we will see more scattered storms for our area on Thursday. The rain chance is at 60%. The timing of the storms will be anywhere from around sunrise through the early evening. They will be developing in and around the Gulf and moving inland with a west wind at 5-10 mph around first light. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. There will be some breaks in the rain and then another round or two could develop during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with heat indices staying below advisory levels.

For Friday things don’t change much with a good chance for more storms scattered about during the day otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with highs in the low 90s.

Less rain next week as some dry air moves in (WWSB)

Saturday the frontal boundary to our north lifts and high pressure builds back in over N. Florida which brings us a more east to south-easterly flow which favors inland storms developing during the afternoon and moving west toward the beaches later in the day and into the evening. This is known as our typical summer pattern. We will see that again on Sunday with mainly late afternoon and early evening storms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected.

Monday some drier air will settle in for a few days which will drop our rain chances down a bit an they stay fairly low through Wednesday.

Nothing to be concerned with here in Florida at this time (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching 3 areas of concern right now. Two are out in the central Atlantic and look to stay out there as they move to the NW over the next several days. Another “home grown” system may pop up in the west Gulf of Mexico on the tail end of an old frontal boundary. Even if it were to develop it looks like it would head west into Texas and Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.