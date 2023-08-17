Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Corey James Baker has been arrested after admitting to stealing vials containing fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine and lorazepam for his own personal use from his employer, Manatee County Emergency Medical Services, for nearly two years.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, between July 1, 2021 and May 4, 2023, Baker stole numerous controlled substances within the secured access area of the Manatee County Public Safety Complex.

Baker was employed by Manatee County Emergency Medical Services as a logistics technician - support services. As part of his duties and responsibilities, he received access to a secured room within the building that contained numerous vials of medications and controlled substances. He would take custody of shipments containing the controlled substances from the distributor, which would then be taken into the secured access room and entered into a locker.

Under normal circumstances, Baker would print out labels for each individual vial of medication, attach to the vial and enter them into the locker.

On May 3, 2023, one of Baker’s new supervisors was completing an audit count and noticed discrepancies showing in the system. The supervisor realized that Baker had “filled the bay” the previous day, but approximately 50 vials were missing.

EMS supervision then contacted Baker and interviewed him regarding the discrepancies. Baker admitted that he had been taking and using the vials for his own personal use. He also admitted to fraudulently entering data to the system.

EMS notified the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Baker waived his constitutional rights and agreed to be interviewed.

He admitted to taking the vials of medication throughout his employment to use for himself. He also admitted to having an addiction and denied ever selling any of the medication. Baker stated “everything you’re looking for is inside my car.”

Baker provided consent to law enforcement to retrieve the stolen property and they removed hundreds (estimated at 300+) of empty vials that previously contained fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine and lorazepam.

Each box of medication contains 50 vials. The approximately value that Baker took and consumed is estimated to be under $20,000.00.

Baker has been arrested and transported to Manatee County Central Jail.

