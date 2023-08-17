Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Storms could bring significant rainfall to the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere continues to evolve into a rainmaker today.

The center of the high pressure ridge, which tends to suppress showers, continues to drift south of us. Moisture and instability in the atmosphere will increase and the chance of rain is good for Thursday and Friday.

Some of the rain could be intense at times and produce good accumulations. It could pool on roadways and poor drainage areas could see some minor flooding.

The weather is further complicated over the weekend as a tropical wave to our south moves into Florida with even more moisture. Winds will have shifted back to the east by then, forcing more rain showers and thunderstorms toward the coast. This will keep us in good rain chances into the weekend and beyond.

