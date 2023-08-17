Advertise With Us
Bradenton man arrested for Tampa robbery

US Attorneys in Florida have charged Devon Floyd of Bradenton with one count of Hobbs Act robbery.(Arizona's Family)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Attorneys in Florida have charged Devon Floyd of Bradenton with one count of Hobbs Act robbery. A conviction could mean up to 20 years in federal prison.

Floyd allegedly robbed a Tampa business on Aug. 10, first asking for a free water, then walking behind the counter and lifting his jacket to reveal his hidden firearm. Floyd then ordered the clerk to empty the register, and he took the cash, fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Mazda.

The Hobbs Act further criminalizes robberies that affect interstate or international commerce. US Attorneys are investigating other robberies that Floyd may have committed.

