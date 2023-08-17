9/11 Day of Remembrance planned

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus will remember victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during a remembrance event on Monday, Sept. 11, at Sarasota National Cemetery. Usually held on the Sarasota-Manatee campus, the annual remembrance event has been moved this year to Patriot Plaza on the cemetery grounds off State Road 72 to avoid interfering with construction. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.

”The new venue is a perfect backdrop for the Sarasota-Manatee campus and the larger community to remember those who died and the sacrifices made by so many on 9/11,” said event organizer Carlos Moreira.

The USF-SM remembrances don’t end there--starting at 9 a.m., on Sept. 9, students, faculty, staff and other volunteers will plant 2,977 miniature United States flags in the campus courtyard, one for each person who died in the attacks in New York City, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The featured speaker at the remembrance event on Sept. 11 is retired firefighter and Army veteran Matt Bruce, recipient of two Purple Hearts, who was injured during 9/11. ”For those of us who were there, we will never forget the true heroes of the day, the ones who died,” Bruce said. “It’s all about never forgetting what happened.”

