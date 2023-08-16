Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman

Gina Ludlam
Gina Ludlam(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman. Gina Ludlam was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota on July 26.

Gina suffers from numerous mental health issues, according to police. Her family has not heard from her and believes she may be in danger.

Gina is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and long, brown, wavy hair. She may be wearing black leggings.

If you know the whereabouts of Gina, call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

Operation Heat Stroke
‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests
CCSO Narcotic's Unit Conducts “Operation Heat Stroke”
'Operation Heat Stroke' arrests
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office new online system for reporting crimes
New Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office crime tipline
Can you help us identify the pictured individuals?
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying credit card thieves