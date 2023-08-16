Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman. Gina Ludlam was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota on July 26.

Gina suffers from numerous mental health issues, according to police. Her family has not heard from her and believes she may be in danger.

Gina is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and long, brown, wavy hair. She may be wearing black leggings.

If you know the whereabouts of Gina, call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

