Sarasota man sentenced to life in prison

Linval Raymond Cohoone Jr. mugshot.
Linval Raymond Cohoone Jr. mugshot.(State Attorney's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Linval Raymond Cohoone Jr. will spend the rest of his life behind bars for crimes including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, premeditated murder and violation of pre-trial release.

During the early morning hours on April 6, 2018, Sarasota Police officers responded to a double shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of 21st Street, Sarasota. Two victims were found inside the residence, each suffering from a close-range gunshot wound to the head. Both victims survived. All the evidence identified Linval Cohoone as the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

On April 10, 2018, Cohoone was placed under arrest for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior to this investigation, Cohoone had 45 previous felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, aggravated fleeing to elude, burglary of an occupied structure and possession of cocaine.

In December of 2021 and while still in custody at the Sarasota County Jail, Cohoone solicited an inmate, who he knew was about to be released, and offered the inmate $7,500 to kill one of the surviving victims. As a result of that investigation, Cohoone was charged with premeditated murder (murder for hire).

In December of 2022, while still in custody, Cohoone directed a three-way call from inside the jail to one of the victims. Cohoone apologized to the victim and begs the victim to help get off the charges. As a result of that investigation, Cohoone was charged with violation of pre-trial release (witness tampering).

This sentence brings closure to a nearly six-year investigation.

Cohoone was sentenced as follows:

  • Count 1: Attempted Murder – Mandatory life sentence
  • Count 2: Attempted Murder – Mandatory life sentence
  • Count 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 15 years
  • Count 4: Premeditated Murder (Murder for Hire) – 30 years
  • Count 5: Violation of Pre-Trial Release (Witness Tampering) – 30 years
