Sarasota man convicted of 40 counts of possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kagan Paul Wilson has been convicted of 40 counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

Wilson entered an “open plea” on June 1 and asked Judge Thomas Krug to determine his sentence at a hearing that took place on August 10.

In July of 2020, law enforcement received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography that traced back to a home in Venice, Florida.

Law enforcement’s investigation led to the discovery of over 200 images and videos of child pornography on Wilson’s devices in the home. At least 11 of these files were videos of violent sexual battery upon young girls ranging from 8 to 10 years old, including vaginal intercourse and oral sex.

Wilson’s lowest permissible prison sentence, as determined by the Legislature in assigning severity levels to these crimes, was approximately 45 years in prison.

The Department of Corrections conducted a pre-sentence investigation and reported to the Court that they recommended 45 years in prison. However, if the Court was going to give a lower sentence, the DOC recommendation was 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of sex offender probation. The State adopted this recommendation while Wilson asked for a sentence involving no prison at all due to his depression and alcoholism, instead asking for probation.

The Court elected to impose a sentence below the lowest permissible sentence, finding a legal basis for a downward departure. The Judge sentenced Wilson to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation and designated Wilson as a sex offender for life as required by law.

