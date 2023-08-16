Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests

Operation Heat Stroke
Operation Heat Stroke(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a months-long operation, resulting in 37 arrests and a myriad of illegal drugs seized.

Every individual arrested during “Operation Heat Stroke” faces drug-related charges to include trafficking, possession, sale and delivery within 1,000 feet of a church or school and more.

In total, deputies seized the following:

  • Methamphetamine – 181 grams
  • Fentanyl – 29.88 grams
  • Cocaine – 79.1 grams
  • Marijuana – 61.6 grams
  • Suboxone – 5 strips
  • Hydromorphone – 8 pills
  • Alprazolam – 1 pill
Caption

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

CCSO Narcotic's Unit Conducts “Operation Heat Stroke”
'Operation Heat Stroke' arrests
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office new online system for reporting crimes
New Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office crime tipline
Can you help us identify the pictured individuals?
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying credit card thieves
All Faiths Food Bank
Local food bank among top in state