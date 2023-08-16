‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a months-long operation, resulting in 37 arrests and a myriad of illegal drugs seized.
Every individual arrested during “Operation Heat Stroke” faces drug-related charges to include trafficking, possession, sale and delivery within 1,000 feet of a church or school and more.
In total, deputies seized the following:
- Methamphetamine – 181 grams
- Fentanyl – 29.88 grams
- Cocaine – 79.1 grams
- Marijuana – 61.6 grams
- Suboxone – 5 strips
- Hydromorphone – 8 pills
- Alprazolam – 1 pill
