‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a months-long operation, resulting in 37 arrests and a myriad of illegal drugs seized.

Every individual arrested during “Operation Heat Stroke” faces drug-related charges to include trafficking, possession, sale and delivery within 1,000 feet of a church or school and more.

In total, deputies seized the following:

Methamphetamine – 181 grams

Fentanyl – 29.88 grams

Cocaine – 79.1 grams

Marijuana – 61.6 grams

Suboxone – 5 strips

Hydromorphone – 8 pills

Alprazolam – 1 pill

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.