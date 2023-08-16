North Port focuses on the environment with increased growth

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has launched its Natural Resources Division to protect environmental resources due to the city’s growth. The program is funded by the City’s Tree Fund which comes from permit and mitigation fees paid by developers to remove and protect trees across the city.

Mike Hughes has lived in North Port since 2014 and watched as the city changed into what it is now. He believes there is no control over development and cited a new project off of Price Boulevard.

“Over 62 acres that were just clear cut. They had logging trucks out there with loads of pine trees on them out there. There was an osprey nest out there and I know that for a fact because I used to fish out there and how many turtles nest or whatever they just mow over,” said Hughes.

The city said that’s exactly the habit the program is trying to stop where developers pay the fee and clear the land. Director of Development Services Alaina Ray said instead the developers will work with the city to preserve parts of the natural habitat. One of those, are trees which have an abundance of benefits.

“Windbreaks for hurricanes. You know, we had a lot of damage down here in North Port during Hurricane Ian and we would have had more damage without the trees even though we lost a lot of trees and trees fell on homes. Without the trees, there would have been nothing to stop the wind,” said Ray.

Ray said they are also issuing more permits now than ever before and don’t expect the growth to slow down anytime soon.

“Before having this division, we’re simply in response mode. We don’t have the time or the resources to spend to really look at what we can preserve,” said Ray.

Ray said decades ago the city was slated to have around 250,000 residents and the city was plotted in single-family lots. She said 40,000 of those lots are vacant.

Additionally, Ray said the city wants to set an example for other cities to heave healthy development and growth.

