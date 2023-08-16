Advertise With Us
New Sarasota County Sheriff's Office crime tipline

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office new online system for reporting crimes
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office new online system for reporting crimes
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new online system for reporting crimes.

An online report can be initiated by visiting the sheriff’s office website at www.SarasotaSheriff.org. Click on either the “File A Report” link under the Programs and Services header at the top of the page or the “File A Report” icon under the photo slideshow, then click the appropriate tile from the classifications listed. From there, a fillable form will specify the necessary information to complete the report.

While not every incident can be reported via the online form, the sheriff’s office has included several that are typically reported, including scams, property damage, vandalism, etc.

