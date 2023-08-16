Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local music school hosts back-to-school bash

Local music school Music Compound will host its popular Back to School Bash, an event that...
Local music school Music Compound will host its popular Back to School Bash, an event that offers the public a chance to learn about its programs as well as a chance to have fun as a family with live performances, demonstrations from students enrolled at Music Compound, arts-and-crafts, face painting, a bounce house, a food truck, and beer samples for those over 21.(Great Parks of Hamilton County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local music school Music Compound will host its popular Back to School Bash again this year, an event that offers the public a chance to learn about its programs as well as a chance to have fun as a family.

Attendees can look forward to live performances, demonstrations from students enrolled at Music Compound, arts-and-crafts, face painting, a bounce house, a food truck, and beer samples for those over 21.

This year, the event will be held at both the Bradenton and Sarasota locations on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

Sun
Discovering the Heat of the Suncoast
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a...
Deal over Florida’s redistricting plan could lead to restoration of Black-dominant district
Some rain could be heavy
First Alert Weather: Rain chances go up for several days
Additional moisture and a frontal boundary to our north will bring a better chance for some...
A.M. Coastal storms possible Wednesday