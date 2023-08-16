Local music school hosts back-to-school bash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local music school Music Compound will host its popular Back to School Bash again this year, an event that offers the public a chance to learn about its programs as well as a chance to have fun as a family.

Attendees can look forward to live performances, demonstrations from students enrolled at Music Compound, arts-and-crafts, face painting, a bounce house, a food truck, and beer samples for those over 21.

This year, the event will be held at both the Bradenton and Sarasota locations on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

