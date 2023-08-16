Local food bank among top in state

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

All Faiths Food Bank was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For. All Faiths was ranked #20 in the midsized companies list and was one of only four nonprofits to make the cut in their category.

“Companies who listen to their employees and create workplaces that enhance the quality of life for their teams are rewarded with productivity, stability and a thriving work environment,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere.

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. All Faiths works not only to end hunger today, but to end hunger forever.

