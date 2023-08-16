Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito, Kevin Sheridan and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) – A Nevada license plate that was initially recalled after going viral is here to stay.

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.

However, after a formal review, a DMV administrative judge determined the plate did not meet the criteria of words/phrases that are not allowed on license plates.

Steelmon has had the license plate for two decades with no issues until this summer.

“Local law enforcement have pulled me over to tell me they liked my license plate ... In 20 years, I’ve had one person say, ‘Well, I don’t think your license plates are very appropriate,’” Steelmon said.

Steelmon said he got a letter from the DMV about a week after a picture of the plate went viral on Facebook, saying the license plate was inappropriate and would be recalled.

The DMV in Nevada says that it only takes one complaint for a license plate to be reviewed by their special license committee.

“All it takes is for one person to issue or file a complaint. If it goes against the statute, we have a duty to execute on that and recall it,” said Eli Rohl, public information officer for the Nevada DMV in Carson City.

The statute states the following may not be put on a Nevada license plate:

  • Upside down numbers
  • More than seven numbers
  • Phrases of contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, ethnic heritage or gender
  • Phrases sexual in nature, derogatory or obscene
  • A direct or indirect reference to drugs, paraphernalia or gang

The special committee meets every Monday to discuss reported license plates to decide which license plates violate the statute or not.

Those with a recalled plate can appeal the committee’s decision by taking the case to a judge that is distinctly separate from the DMV but still on their payroll.

Ultimately, the judge in this case determined on July 21 that Steelmon could keep the plate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police Department searching for missing woman
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Kansas newspaper raided by police strikes back in first print edition since search
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
Operation Heat Stroke
‘Operation Heat Stroke’ results in 37 arrests
CCSO Narcotic's Unit Conducts “Operation Heat Stroke”
'Operation Heat Stroke' arrests