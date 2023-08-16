Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
All Faiths Food Bank
Local food bank among top in state
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York.
Police cruiser spotted ramming into woman armed with a gun