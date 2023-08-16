Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Rain chances go up for several days

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will drift southward today and reinforce a southwesterly wind flow. Normally, that would bring lesser rain chances to the coast while focusing most of the afternoon storms inland.

However, for the next few days, the increasing amount of moisture in the air will promote higher rainfall amounts. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the South Atlantic coast and Florida under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.

This would give us a chance of bursts of rainfall that could produce some minor street flooding and minor flooding of poor drainage areas. The next three days will have good rainfall chances.

We will likely see fewer heat advisories being issued due to increased cloud cover and cooling rains. High temperatures for the next few days will remain in the 90s but the previous mid-and-upper 90s will be reduced by several degrees.

By the weekend, high pressure will once again build over the area and chances for rain will be slightly reduced as temperatures climb a few degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a...
Deal over Florida’s redistricting plan could lead to restoration of Black-dominant district
Additional moisture and a frontal boundary to our north will bring a better chance for some...
A.M. Coastal storms possible Wednesday
LAKE MANATEE DRINKING WATER
Manatee County drinking water is on the mend
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis