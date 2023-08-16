First Alert Weather: Rain chances go up for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will drift southward today and reinforce a southwesterly wind flow. Normally, that would bring lesser rain chances to the coast while focusing most of the afternoon storms inland.

However, for the next few days, the increasing amount of moisture in the air will promote higher rainfall amounts. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the South Atlantic coast and Florida under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.

This would give us a chance of bursts of rainfall that could produce some minor street flooding and minor flooding of poor drainage areas. The next three days will have good rainfall chances.

We will likely see fewer heat advisories being issued due to increased cloud cover and cooling rains. High temperatures for the next few days will remain in the 90s but the previous mid-and-upper 90s will be reduced by several degrees.

By the weekend, high pressure will once again build over the area and chances for rain will be slightly reduced as temperatures climb a few degrees.

