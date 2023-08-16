Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
Crash on I-75 in Nokomis
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks lanes of SB I-75 in Nokomis
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about eight miles west of Hudson with no...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Latest News

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
All Faiths Food Bank
Local food bank among top in state
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims