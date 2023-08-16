Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying credit card thieves

Can you help us identify the pictured individuals?
Can you help us identify the pictured individuals?(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the above pictured individuals who are suspects in recent credit card thefts.

According to CCSO, both suspects stole credit cards from the locker rooms of a local gym; the male on July 29 and the female on August 2. They then used the stolen cards at other local businesses to purchase gift cards and electronics.

Call 941-639-2101 with any information that may help authorities identify them.

