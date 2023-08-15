Advertise With Us
Venice man charged with child molestation

Andrew Morris
Andrew Morris(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charges have been upgraded against a Venice man after an investigation revealed more disturbing details.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say Andrew Morris is facing three charges for child fondling or molestation. Morris was originally being investigated on child pornography charges after disturbing footage was found on electronic items in his possession. Video discovered then appeared to show Morris performing sexual acts on a child. Officers were able to identify Morris by a tattoo on his finger.

Those three new charges are in addition to 40 separate child porn charges.

Morris will be arraigned is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

