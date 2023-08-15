US Attorney’s Office announces indictment of meth trafficking ring in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An unsealed indictment has provided details into the charges involving an alleged Bradenton meth trafficking ring.

The 17-count indictment charges Clemente Betancourt, 27, Estevan Betancourt, 18, Larry Lee Woodard, Jr. 28, Adonis Bonilla, 28, Omar Mejia, 28, Jesse Leahy, 47, and Alexander Perez, 29, all residents of Bradenton, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charges carry a potential life sentence.

According to the indictment, between March 2022 and May 2023, the above-named individuals were involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Bradenton and throughout Manatee County. A search warrant executed at the home of Clemente and Estevan Betancourt yielded one pound of methamphetamine, firearms, 22 cellphones, cocaine and marijuana. The accused will be required to forfeit all property that was accumulated during the alleged drug trafficking.

