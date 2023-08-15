SRQ sets another record for passenger traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues its supersonic growth, setting another record for passenger traffic in July, officials say.

Last month, 323,396 passengers traveled through SRQ, 14% more than the 283,125 passengers in July 2022.

The 12-month activity through July 2023 totals 4,185,188 passengers, a 12% increase compared to 3,752,032 passengers for the 12 months through July 2022.

Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO, says expansion is continuing on several fronts. ”We are working hard on multiple construction projects to handle the future growth needs of the airport,” he was quoted in a statement released Tuesday.

“Last week, we opened a new cell phone lot which provides paved parking and upgraded restroom facilities. A new five-gate terminal expansion is in on track to be completed by the end of next year and additional paved parking lots will be completed before this upcoming season’s peak travel days.”

Also, Concourse B is currently being remodeled with additional space for seating, new carpeting, a new companion assist restroom, and a new mother’s nursing room.

Additional projects will break ground in the next couple of months including a new ground transportation facility, expansion of the west air carrier apron, and expansion of the employee parking lot, Piccolo said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.