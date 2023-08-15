Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SRQ sets another record for passenger traffic

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues its supersonic growth, setting another...
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues its supersonic growth, setting another record for passenger traffic in July, officials say.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues its supersonic growth, setting another record for passenger traffic in July, officials say.

Last month, 323,396 passengers traveled through SRQ, 14% more than the 283,125 passengers in July 2022.

The 12-month activity through July 2023 totals 4,185,188 passengers, a 12% increase compared to 3,752,032 passengers for the 12 months through July 2022.

Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO, says expansion is continuing on several fronts. ”We are working hard on multiple construction projects to handle the future growth needs of the airport,” he was quoted in a statement released Tuesday.

“Last week, we opened a new cell phone lot which provides paved parking and upgraded restroom facilities.  A new five-gate terminal expansion is in on track to be completed by the end of next year and additional paved parking lots will be completed before this upcoming season’s peak travel days.”

Also, Concourse B is currently being remodeled with additional space for seating, new carpeting, a new companion assist restroom, and a new mother’s nursing room.

Additional projects will break ground in the next couple of months including a new ground transportation facility, expansion of the west air carrier apron, and expansion of the employee parking lot, Piccolo said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
“We are very proud of what we’ve done here and are very appreciative of the way the community...
Local restaurant shutting down after 20 years
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds
Venice structure fire.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a Venice structure fire
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North...
FHP investigating a deadly crash in Port Charlotte

Latest News

A crash involving two airboats in central Florida sent 13 people to the hospital on Monday,...
13 injured when two airboats crash in central Florida, officials say
Good chances for rain
First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
Define your price first, then find customers willing to pay
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
August 18, 2023 application dealine for Sarasota Chamber's small, minority business grants